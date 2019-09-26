European stocks slid yesterday after US Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and the United States President renewed trade war fears.

The pound, meanwhile, dropped as British MPs returned to Parliament one day after a momentous Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament ahead of Brexit was unlawful.

“Markets have taken a bit of tumble on fears US President Trump could be impeached, while the (UK) drama... is just as intoxicating as the Brexit drama rumbles on,” noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at trading group Markets.com.

Wall Street, which closed Tuesday with sizeable losses ahead of Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s widely expected announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry, opened yesterday with small gains.

Oil markets continue to sell as risk sentiment remains sour

Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power in a reported attempt to pressure the newly-installed President of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into his lead challenger for the White House, Joe Biden, and Mr Biden’s son Hunter.

Concerns over US and British political turmoil added to worries over international trade after Mr Trump ripped into China at the UN, declaring that the time of Beijing’s “abuses” of the system was “over”.

Touting what he argued were the benefits of his tariff war with China, Mr Trump reiterated his hope that a trade agreement “beneficial to both countries” could be struck.

“But as I said very clearly, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people,” he said.

Oil prices took their own hit, also after data indicated a build-up in US crude inventories.

“Oil markets continue to sell as risk sentiment remains sour after Trump accused China of currency manipulation, theft of intellectual property and product dumping,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

“Mind you, this is nothing shockingly new but coming on the cusp of trade negotiations, it doesn’t exactly suggest he’s laying down the welcome mat for the Chinese delegation.”