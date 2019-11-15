Europe’s stock markets retreated yesterday as official data confirmed news of weak eurozone growth.

Economic growth in the eurozone stood at 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate, according to official Eurostat figures published yesterday.

Growth has now held at an anaemic 0.2 per cent for two quarters in a row, underlining the eurozone’s plight amid global uncertainty. Economic activity was weighed down by Germany, which nevertheless dodged a recession with growth of just 0.1 per cent in the same period.

In foreign exchange, the European single currency wavered versus the dollar.

Asian markets meanwhile fluctuated yesterday following another Wall Street record as Donald Trump hailed progress in US-China trade talks, while eyes were also on Hong Kong as violent protests continued. Trading floors were edgy, with very few details from Washington and Beijing on negotiations for their mini tariffs agreement.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday that “our trade agreement with China is moving along very rapidly” provided some support, though observers said markets were looking for something more concrete to buy into.

Equities have seen healthy rallies in recent weeks on optimism the two sides would soon reach a partial deal as part of a wider agreement to end a long-running trade war that has hit the global economy.