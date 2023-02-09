Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Thursday said plans to create a European Super League were “progressing” and expected a favourable court ruling for the breakaway competition fiercely opposed by UEFA and FIFA.

European football was rocked in 2021 by an attempt by 12 clubs to set up a Super League, but after a backlash by fans and governments, most pulled out of the project.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have continued to insist on a potential Super League, despite disapproval from various quarters.

