DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has delivered an impassioned defence of the European circuit in the face of what he termed the “LIV propaganda machine”.

A total of 17 players who have featured in the Saudi-backed breakaway series are in the field for the European PGA Championship at Wentworth, southwest of London, this week.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Pelley urged players not to show disrespect for the DP World Tour by “parroting LIV’s talking points” and dismissed Sergio Garcia’s claim that it is a feeder tour set to become the fifth-best in the world.

“Please stop this nonsense,” he said. “Is this week a tournament that would be on a feeder tour? We are unquestionably number two in the world (behind the US PGA tour) by a country mile.”

