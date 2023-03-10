On Thursday, the Under 21 category got underway at the European Championship, currently being played at the Dolmen Hotel.

The tournament is considered as a very important part of this championship since the winner will be nominated by the European Billiards and Snooker Association to receive a two-year World Snooker Tour Card for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

This means that the winner will have the right to participate as a professional player in the best competitions of this sport around the world with the best snooker stars of the moment.

Ninety-six players are taking part in this category and next Sunday a winner will be crowned after 207 games that have to be played between the group and knock out stages along with the final.

