European Week of Sport 2023 is back! Save the date: September 23-30, 2023. We are waiting for you to join us.

SportMalta and its dedicated team gear up for European Week of Sport 2023. In a celebration of fitness, health, and the spirit of sport, the European Week of Sport returns for yet another exhilarating edition in 2023. This year promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever before, and at the heart of the preparations stands SportMalta, with its dedicated team, ready to make it a resounding success.

The European Week of Sport will take place across our country with various events as part of the European Union’s #BeActive campaign, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of sports and active living for community health and well-being. #BeActive encourages sports for everyone, regardless of age, with the goal of healthier and happier citizens. European Week of Sport 2023, building on last year’s success, features events in 40 countries, diverse activities, contests, and millions of enthusiastic participants. The focus this year is on involvement, inclusion, and innovation, reflecting contemporary societal changes.

SportMalta will be organising different activities among which the #BeActive Night – The Fitness Challenge, on Saturday, September 23, at the Cottonera Sports Complex at 7pm and the Main National event which will be on Sunday, September 24 at 15:00hrs at the Marsa Sports Grounds. The aim is to bring together various national associations to create a sports village with fun activities that appeal to all citizens and to help improve their habits. Activities will include a vast range of different sport disciplines covering the whole area of the Marsa Sports Grounds.

Everyone is invited to come and get a taste of the different disciplines that shall be promoted. It will be a good opportunity to start a sport and the right place to contact the providers themselves.

The SportMalta National Sports Day is a yearly event organised to celebrate life and promote a healthy lifestyle. It is an important day in the school calendar as it can ignite a child’s passion towards a healthy lifelong approach.

All educational institutions are welcome to participate in the yearly SportMalta National Sports Day event that is being held on Friday, October 13, 2023.

As the countdown to the European Week of Sport 2023 continues, we can all look forward to an inspiring week that celebrates the joy of movement, the thrill of competition, and the unity that sports can bring to communities. Thanks to the dedication of SportMalta and its passionate team, this year’s event is bound to leave a lasting impact and inspire even more people to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

So, mark your calendars, and get ready to join the celebration of sport, fitness, and well-being during the European Week of Sport 2023. SportMalta is gearing up, and the excitement is building – it’s going to be a week to remember!