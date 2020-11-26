EuroMillions, the biggest lottery in Europe, is offering an incredible jackpot prize in its upcoming draw on Friday, 27 November. The prize up for grabs in the EuroMillions Superdraw is €162 million. Amazingly, someone in Malta could win it!

The Superdraw is a special EuroMillions draw that has rolled over since its launch on November 20, when it started with a boosted €130 million starting jackpot. The jackpot was not won then, or in the following draw, and if it keeps rolling over, it could soon reach €200 million, which is the lottery’s jackpot cap. Alternatively, the jackpot could be won on Friday, and taking home a €162 million prize would be quite amazing.

Here’s how you could win the jackpot from Malta

With EuroMillions offering a prize of €162 million, it’s no wonder that lottery fever is sweeping across Europe. That excitement has reached Malta as well. Participation in the upcoming draw is open to Maltese players who can try their luck by playing EuroMillions online.

If you live in Malta and want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, you can open an account at theLotter.com, the leading online ticket purchasing service in the world. Buying a Superdraw lottery ticket online is as simple as buying one in person. All you need to do is select five numbers from a one to 50 range, plus two additional numbers known as ‘Lucky Stars’, from a one to 12 range.

theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw. If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you commission-free. This means the entire jackpot prize could be yours! Even if your ticket makes only a partial match with the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of the EuroMillions’ 12 secondary prize divisions.

Simple, safe, and secure

Players across the globe have put their trust in theLotter and its online ticket purchasing services since its launch in 2002. Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million to over six million lucky winners. TheLotter’s biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot in 2017 and an Iraqi man who won $6.4 million playing Oregon Megabucks in 2015. The next big winner could be someone from Malta.

While there’s no guarantee that you will win the incredible EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot in the upcoming draw, one thing is certain. If you don’t play the game, you won’t win the jackpot. For more information on playing the Superdraw this week, please visit theLotter.com.

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.