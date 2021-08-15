The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to impact economic activity in the first quarter of 2021. Elevated uncertainty and containment measures persisted and weighed on supply and demand. Having said this, substantial measures taken by central banks and governments continue to support the economy, and a number of economic measures indicate ongoing recovery. Then again, the Delta variant of COVID-19 could dampen this recovery.

According to Eurostat, real GDP in the euro area declined by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, with real GDP in this quarter being 5.1 per cent below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The June 2021 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections show that following a contraction of 6.8 per cent in 2020, real GDP is set to expand by 4.6 per cent in 2021 and 4.7 per cent in 2022, before moderating in 2023 to 2.1 per cent, as indicated in the accompanying table.

This implies that real GDP is expected to exceed its pre-crisis level in the first quarter of 2022 (one quarter earlier than expected in the March 2021 projections).

Real GDP should stand at 1.3 per cent below the level expected in the projections published before the start of the pandemic in the final quarter of 2022.

The rebound is expected on the basis of several assumptions, namely, a further decline in uncertainty, increased relaxation of containment measures, supportive fiscal (including the Next Generation EU programme) and monetary policies, and further increases in vaccination rates; all of which contribute to boosting demand.

The new Delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a rise in cases in a number of countries; however, European countries with relatively high vaccination rates have so far experienced a limited increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly with respect to hospitalisations. Overall, a large financial amplification effect has so far been avoided via monetary, fiscal and macroprudential policy measures.

The key driver of the recovery is expected to be private consumption, as uncertainty relating to the pandemic is expected to decline gradually, and also due to a recovery in disposable income.

After a fall of 2.2 per cent in private consumption in the first quarter of 2021, quarter on quarter, consumer spending appears to have strengthened in the second quarter. This increase is largely attributed to households’ improving expectations about the general economic situation.

In the long term, as the economy recovers, labour income should contribute further to total household income, thereby reducing the economy’s dependence on fiscal support. Although private consumption is expected to be the key driver of the recovery, the significant stock of accumulated excess savings is expected to remain largely unspent, and therefore the baseline does not envisage a strong contribution from unleashed pent-up demand.

The June 2021 projections expect inflation to spike at 1.9 per cent in 2021, before returning to rates of 1.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, once demand pressures remain subdued and as a decline in oil prices is assumed.

The large increase in headline inflation in 2021 reflects several factors, namely, the reversal of the German VAT rate cut, the rebound in the energy inflation rate and an increase in input costs related to supply disruptions.

Inflation is projected higher than that projected in March 2021, as the past quarter has indicated positive developments in slack and upward effects from commodity prices.

The support provided by euro area governments during the COVID-19 crisis has so far prevented any major disruptions to the economy. Risks from further capital injections may materialise, depending on the depth and duration of the pandemic.

As the recovery gains momentum, it is imperative that sectors and firms are relieved from government exposures and that economies reduce their dependence on official support.

Noelle Micallef is a capital markets analyst at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

