A British man wanted in his homeland to face charges for his alleged involvement in a brutal 2003 killing should be sent back to the UK, a court ruled on Friday.

The magistrates' court ordered that Christopher Guest More should be held in custody pending his extradition to Britain.

Mr More, 41, formerly on Europe’s ‘most wanted’ list, was arrested in Malta earlier this month after almost 16 years on the run.

A court in Macclesfield had issued a European Arrest Warrant to bring him into custody in May 2004, with an alert on the Schengen Information System issued in May last year.

Mr More, arrested after a covert operation between Maltese and British police, is wanted to face charges over 14 offences including murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and illegal restraint.

After a fingerprint court-appointed expert reported a “positive match” of the man’s fingerprints with those attached to the EAW, the Court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, declared that any lingering doubts as to the identity of the requested man had been “dispelled.”

Further noting that the offences for which he was wanted were extraditable offences in terms of law and given that no bars to the extradition had been raised, the Court ordered Mr Guest More’s committal to custody pending his return which was not to be effected before the lapse of seven days.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.