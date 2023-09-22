This year, 2023, history was made when, for the first time, Malta hosted EuroPride, a European event dedicated to the LGBTIQ+ community. This event brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity, promote equality and showcase the progress made in creating inclusive spaces for everyone.

EuroPride has been a symbol of unity and solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community across Europe since its inception in 1992 in London. Each year, this celebration of love, identity and acceptance moves to a different European city, featuring a colourful parade, a wide array of artistic performances and human rights events held across various venues.

This event serves as a platform to promote inclusivity, equality and acceptance of the LGBTIQ+ community.

EuroPride’s significance goes beyond its vibrant celebrations; it serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to achieve full equality and social acceptance for LGBTIQ+ individuals across Europe and beyond.

From September 7 to 17, Malta proudly hosted EuroPride under the theme #EqualityFromTheHeart. This theme underscored the importance of fostering a deep sense of inclusivity and acceptance. EuroPride 2023 included a series of cultural, social and educational activities.

NCPE staff distributing free merchandise.

One noteworthy event was the community discussion organised by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) on September 11 at Pride Village, Valletta titled ‘LGBTIQ+ Equality: An Intersectional Perspective’. This discussion delved into the topic of intersectional discrimination experienced by the LGBTIQ+ community. It explored the various aspects of identity, including sex/gender, family responsibilities, age, religion or belief, racial or ethnic origin, and sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics (SOGIGESC), as per the NCPE’s remit.

This discussion reflected EuroPride’s commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the LGBTIQ+ community. It emphasised the need to tackle discrimination from a holistic perspective, recognising that the community is made up of various minorities who may experience discrimination based on multiple aspects of their identity.

In my role as the NCPE commissioner, I served as a panellist during a community discussion organised by the commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence. This panel aimed to address the unique experiences of violence and abuse that members of the LGBTIQ+ community might face within family or intimate relationships. Moreover, I delivered the opening presentation during another community discussion hosted by the General Workers’ Union. This discussion focused on the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community in the context of the evolving landscape of work.

The NCPE also played an active role in the discussions and activities that took place during EuroPride, notably participating in the LGBTIQ+ Human Rights Conference, which drew attendees from 50 countries while representing over 150 local and international organisations.

Additionally, the NCPE hosted a stall offering complimentary merchandise, providing attendees with the chance to engage in conversations with NCPE staff and learn more about the NCPE’s work as well as distributing two leaflets outlining the NCPE’s work, both of which can be accessed directly on the NCPE’s website.

The NCPE also joined the EuroPride March that took place on September 16, winding through the streets of Floriana and Valletta. The annual parade, part of 10 days of EuroPride celebrations, was the biggest held in Malta to date.

Two leaflets with information on the work carried out by the NCPE.

Over the past years, the NCPE has been instrumental in promoting LGBTIQ+ rights and equality in Malta. One of the significant contributions of the NCPE on LGBTIQ+ equality is the NCPE’s qualitative research study on LGBTIQ+ discrimination. This research yielded valuable insights into the experiences of discrimination faced by the LGBTIQ+ community in Malta.

As EuroPride continues to grow and evolve, it plays an essential role in raising awareness about the challenges faced by the LGBTIQ+ community in different European countries. It serves as a platform to address various issues, such as empowerment, discrimination and unequal rights while informing policymakers about the need to take further steps towards greater acceptance and equal treatment for all.

In conclusion, Malta’s hosting of EuroPride in 2023 marked a historic moment in the journey towards full equality and social acceptance for the LGBTIQ+ community in Europe.

This event was not just a celebration of love and diversity but a powerful reminder of the ongoing work needed to create a world where everyone can openly exercise their legal rights and live free from discrimination.

The NCPE can be contacted on 2276 8200, equality@gov.mt or NCPE’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter − NCPE.Malta).