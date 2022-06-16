The Eurosport BSJ 5k Road Running Series made a welcome to the Mtarfa course, when the first race of the 2022 season kicked off on Tuesday.

The anticipated return of this off-season race attracted some of the best names in athletics with Charlton Debono and Tara Abdilla leading their respective packs.

Debono, who has won the race several times and holds the current course record, had a strong start with a slight gap ahead of other race contenders. ]

As the second lap started the gap narrowed and Debono had Alexander Vizzini, James Sciriha, Matthew Xuereb, Mario Grech and George Vella vying for a better place in the front.

The first three runners to cross the finish line were Debono, Vizzini and Scirha who crossed the finish line practically together.

