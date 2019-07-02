Eurosport has opened a new underground car park offering free parking for customers at the Eurosport flagship store in Birkirkara. The car park hosts 52 parking spaces.

The company believes that a great shopping experience is always key to keeping customers happy. With the opening of the new car park customers can now spend more time browsing through the vast product range and brands that Eurosport offers, without the hassle of wasting time looking for parking.

The car park is split on two levels with easy access from the side of the building and is open daily including Sundays, in line with the store’s opening hours. Non-Eurosport customers can also make use of the car park at very competitive rates.