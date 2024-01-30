The Malta Eurovision Song Contest will come to its grand final on Saturday, where one out of the 12 contestants will be crowned the winner.

Selected by a jury and the public through televoting, the winner will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö in May.

It’s been quite a journey, with 36 initial participants, a writing boot camp and four semi-finals.

Throughout the week, TVM will host interviews with the finalists, running until January 31. On February 1, music videos of the contestants will be released and the finale will be aired on February 3.

But, who are the finalists?

Miriana Conte

Miriana Conte. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Known for her Soul and RnB style, Miriana Conte first competed in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest when she was just 15 years old.

This year will be Mariana’s fourth time contesting, and she thanks Eurovision for helping her grow as an artist.

“It teaches you how to be professional, how to work backstage, and get used to the long hours,” the 23-year-old said.

“It’s (Eurovision) also very addictive. I think once you start, it’s very hard to stop.”

While she said her song Venom can be interpreted in different ways, she described it as an anthem for people who might be ignored but are breaking out of their comfort zone.

“It can also be interpreted that anyone can act like a ‘snake’, even the media,” she said.

Nathan

Nathan Pisani. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

When Nathan Pisani first entered the world of Eurovision last year with his song Creeping Walls, he felt it was a “dream come true”.

“But when I compare last year’s contest to this year, I feel that as an artist I have improved,” the 19-year-old said.

Nathan will be performing Ghost, a song which is close to the young artist's heart.

“It speaks about a person who finds it challenging to socialise as they suffer from past traumatic experiences, and they refer to themselves as a ghost,” he said

Could Nathan be the one performing at Malmö in May?

“I always try to do my best in everything (...) Nathan is a person who tries his best to fulfil his dreams.”

Erba’

Erba'. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The last time a girl group represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest was in 1999, with Times 3’s entry Believe ‘n peace.

Back then the song received 32 points and finished 15th place.

25 years later, can Erba’ (four) enchant Eurovision fans with their song Sirena?

The singers, Kelsey, Maria, Anthea and Demi knew very little of each other before they formed the group during the competition’s songwriting camps.

“We clicked immediately and the song was created in less than 24 hours,” Kelsey said.

Apart from creating a catchy melody, the girls took on the advice of Eurovision academics and wrote the chorus entirely in Maltese.

“We all love Maltese, and for years there has been a lack of Eurovision songs that included Maltese, even if it’s just a word,” Maria added.

“We believe it gives a beautiful element to the song. We have received beautiful feedback on the song so far, and we are grateful.”

Matt Blxck

Matt Blxck. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A familiar face to Eurovision fans, last year the rapper placed third in the contest with his song Up.

Looking back, he described the moment as being the “cherry on the cake” of his Eurovision experience, and this year, he decided to take a risk with his humorous and upbeat song Banana.

“I wanted to create something Europe will hear and talk about,” he said.

The song and his performance during the semi-finals have not gone unnoticed, with Banana having over 86k views on YouTube.

He said he wanted to add the “quirky” and “crazy” elements of Eurovision in his song, and also the Maltese culture, by throwing a few semantic Maltese words such as “mela” and "ħabibi".

“The song is all that in one package. Loads of craziness, colour and fun- it’s Eurovision after all.”

Denise

Denise. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

After a two-year absence from the competition, the 27-year-old singer returns with her song Mara.

This is the second time Denise is participating in the contest, the first time being in 2022 when she placed 5th with her song Boy.

“With Boy, I was still very green, still very open to everything,” she recalls.

“Now, I feel I am still just as excited as I was before, as I feel I am quite prepared with the aspect of having a team and being prepared for what to expect.”

Denise recalls how coming up with the concept of Mara was an emotional journey, as it reflects on how she was judged when she was pregnant and how that criticism affected her.

“A woman can be many things, and I think most women can apply this song to their womanhood,” she said.

“The song is also a testament to my daughter, where she can look back and think if my mum can do it, so can I.”

Gail Attard

Gail Attard. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A new face to the competition, Gail Attard will bring an emotional ballad about abusive relationships with her song Wild Card.

“You can hear the desperation of that person’s situation, as the song grows, you also see the person growing stronger than ever,” she said.

Describing the song, Gail said she wants to be a voice for those people who find themselves struggling in an abusive relationship, and for them to find the strength to carry on.

Ryan Hili

Ryan Hili. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Back in 2022, Ryan Hili, a secondary school teacher from Żurrieq won the third edition of X-Factor Malta.

Last year, the 29-year-old placed second in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with his track In the Silence.

Will 2024 be the lucky year for Ryan and his song Karma?

“I’ve met a lot more people, also foreign producers, and I think that helped me grow as an artist,” he said.

He described his song about all the different situations people face in their lives and the consequences that result in them.

"I've been watching the Eurovision since I was a young kid, and I would love to represent Malta one day. Singing is the thing I love to do the most, and Eurovision is good exposure for us artists."

Janvil

Janvil. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

For veteran contestant Janvil, who is the oldest finalist at age 49, this will be the eighth time participating in the competition.

What keeps bringing Janvil back to the contest?

“Music is my life, it was my first love and will be my last,” he said with a smile.

“Eurovision was my key to success, it is my sector, as a dancer and a singer, I feel very comfortable and strong in the contest.”

His song Man, is about the soft side of masculinity, and described the song to be sentimental, with his father being the main source of inspiration.

But will his track touch the hearts of the nation?

Haley Azzopardi

Haley Azzopardi. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Haley said the contest has been an enriching experience, as it was the first time she wrote her song hands-on.

Tell Me That It’s Over tells the story of a relationship coming to an end, very different to her track in last year’s competition hip-hop track TikTok.

“I feel I have grown as an artist and experienced more of my genre, I feel this song is more my style too,” she said.

Three things that the 20-year-old does before going on stage?

"Drink loads of water, say a prayer, and I have a little lucky charm I keep on me."

Greta Tude

Greta Tude. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Another familiar face, Greta Tude first participated in the Eurovision Song Contest last year with her catchy and fun song Sound of My Stilettos.

Topic (Bla Bla) carries the same attitude and energy and Greta Tude feels confident on stage with the song.

“It’s a bit chaotic, but in the best way,” she said.

"I grew up watching Eurovision, and reminds me of my family as we always watch it together," she said.

"So representing Malta would be the cherry on the cake and I believe Malta should take a different direction, and hopefully that direction leads to Greta Tude."

Sarah Bonnici

Sarah Bonnici. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Another familiar face to the Eurovision world, Sarah will be bringing a lot of dance moves, energy and fun to the stage with her song Loop.

"The style is so different from my previous song Heaven," she said.

"This song reflects who I am as an artist, and I am so excited to perform this song."

Hailing from Gozo, Sarah’s Eurovision journey started back in 2009 when she first participated in the finals of the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest and placed third.

Will her childhood dreams be fulfilled by representing Malta this year?

"I think the style is different from the rest, and I want to represent Malta as it has always been my dream to do so."

Lisa Gauci

Lisa Gauci. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

One of the 2022 X-Factor finalists, it is Lisa’s first time competing in the Eurovision, with her song Breathe.

The youngest singer in this year’s competition, Lisa said her song is about letting go of difficulties and challenges in life.

“I think we put together a song that many people can relate to,” she said.

Why does she want to represent Malta in Malmö?

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, an amazing opportunity for an artist. You go from being just a singer in Malta to an international artist."