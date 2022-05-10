Emma Muscat's chances of qualifying for the Eurovision Song Contest final are on a knife-edge, according to the bookies.

With one day to go until she performs at the semi-final, odds aggregator eurovisionworld, says she has a 55% chance of making it to Saturday's final.

By 5pm on Tuesday, the website placed Malta's entry I am what I am in the number 10 slot, with only 10 countries from the second semi-final allowed to qualify for the big night.

However, earlier in the day, Malta was ranked 11th, a percentage point behind Azerbaijan.

Malta looks like it could just about squeeze in to the final, if these odds remain. Photo: Eurovision world

Anyone who fancies Malta to go all the way and become the country's first Eurovision song contest winner face tough odds.

The website suggests Muscat has less than a one per cent chance of victory in Turin and is currently ranked in 20th place.

Ukraine is the firm favourite to win Eurovision 2022.

Emma Muscat performs in Turin. Photo: EBU/Nathan Reinds

Muscat has been at the Pala Olimpico for the past week and a half and preparations for her show in front of a 12,000 capacity audience have been in full swing.

During her first rehearsal, the 22-year-old took to the stage in an eye-catching silver dress with a large grand piano taking centre stage. After playing the piano at the beginning of the song, she was later joined by four backup dancers.

She was one of the first participants to walk the 400-meter turquoise carpet during the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Last year, Destiny Chukunyere represented Malta with her catchy song Je Me Casse.

The singer had captured the attention of Eurovision fans and celebrities, and she ranked the third favourite with bookmakers to win the contest.

Shortly after, auditors had begun investigations after it was revealed that more than €650,000 was spent on promoting Malta's Eurovision Song Contest entry.

There was concern that some of these taxpayers funds may have been used to boost her odds at the bookmakers.

Despite winning her semi final and placing third in the final jury vote, Malta lagged behind with audiences and received a disappointing 47 votes from European viewers during the televoting round.