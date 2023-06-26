Eurovision Song Contest winners Conchita, Netta, and Katrina & The Waves will be performing in Malta as part of the Europride celebrations this September.

Conchita won the contest in 2014 with Rise Like a Phoenix, Netta in 2018 with TOY and Katrina & The Waves in 1997 with Love shine a light.

Also performing on stage will be Lithuanian rockband The Roop (who performed in the 2021 competition) and local participants Chiara, Fabrizio and Claudia Faniello and others.

The Opening of EuroPride will kick off at Tritons Square, with celebrations taking place in Freedom Square, Castille Place and St George's Square in Valletta

The programme was announced on Monday evening by the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg and team members of Europride 2023.

It follows a previous announcement that pop star Christina Aguilera will be giving a free concert in Malta at the Granaries in Floriana on September 16.

A Pride Village will be set up at Tritons Square throughout the 10-day festival. It will host a number of shows, discussions, and activities.

Tribute shows of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Cher are also planned.

A "Kor Kwir" will hold a performance at the village. The "Kor Kwir" is Malta’s first queer community choir. It will be under the direction of Luke Saydon with music arrangements of Matteo Depares.

For the second year, Gozo Pride will take place on September 9, featuring a Pride March through the streets of Victoria, ending with a concert in Independence Square.

The line-up includes a host of artists including Ryan Hili and Martina Borg.

On September 8 there will be a Community Forum with EU Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, discussing ways European countries can intensify their fight against discrimination and promote equality.

The progamme also includes a "Human Rights Conference"- the biggest conference relating to human rights organised by the Human Rights Directorate (HRD) within the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.

The festival comes to an end on September 16 with the Pride March and EuroPride concert. Tickets for the main concert will be out on 3 July.