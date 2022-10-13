Eurowings Europe Limited on Thursday received its Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) and Air Operator License (AOL) from the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate.

Eurowings managing director Stefan Beveridge received the official confirmation from Captain Charles Pace, director of the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate.

In a transfer phase, crews and aircraft will be successively transferred from Eurowings Europe GmbH (EWE) to Eurowings Europe Limited (EWL) in Malta by April 2023. The airline’s headquarters are in St Julian’s.

The first flight of Eurowings Europe Limited is scheduled for November 3.

Beveridge said the airline’s move to Malta will help it reduce the complexity for its staff based at the various bases in Europe. In addition, Malta's economic and regulatory framework will enable it to enter new markets as an attractive value airline and to compete successfully in a highly competitive environment.

Eurowings Europe Limited will maintain bases in Salzburg, Palma de Mallorca, Pristina, Prague and Stockholm and will further expand its European network with a focus on point-to-point connections. The airline currently operates 19 A320 family aircraft and will employ more than 700 people.