Eurozone private sector growth reached a six-month high in February, as initially estimated, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, final survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, for the countries that make up the euro currency, inched up to 51.6 last month from January’s 51.3. That matched an earlier flash reading and was well clear of the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

“The eurozone economy showed resilience to disruptions arising from the coronavirus outbreak in February, but dig deeper into the data and there are signs that problems lie ahead,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. A sub-index measuring new export business dropped to 47.5 from 49.2 and, as they have for a year, companies turned to completing backlogs to sustain activity.

In the meantime, Italy’s GDP contracted by 0.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2019, the biggest drop in six years, reversing a 0.1 per cent expansion in the third quarter.

The impact of the coronavirus could aggravate the situation in the coming months as the outbreak directly affects sectors such as tourism, which in addition to exports, is one of the sectors that most underpin the country’s economy and one of the most vulnerable to the outbreak.

On a yearly basis, the Italian economy grew by 0.1 per cent instead of flat growth estimated initially. Nonetheless, this was slower than the 0.5 per cent expansion logged in the third quarter.

Finally, demand for new cars in the UK fell by 2.9 per cent in February, the vehicle industry said. Some 79,594 new cars were registered in February compared with 81,969 in the same month in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The trade association blamed weak consumer confidence and confusion over what fuel technology to buy.

The decline was driven by a 7.4 per cent drop in demand from private consumers. Sales of diesel and petrol models were down 27.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively year-on-year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Another month of decline for the new car market is especially concerning at a time when fleet renewal is so important in the fight against climate change.”

