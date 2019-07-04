With Eurozone monetary policy already at extremes, focus is shifting to fiscal policy especially in Germany. Whilst there is more that the ECB can do when it comes to monetary policy, the forward markets are already assuming that ECB rates are negative until 2030.

Given the German yield curve is negative out to 30 years and the German government can lock in borrowing at circa -70bps for 10 years, there is now focus on the potential for a pivot towards fiscal easing.

The discussion about a fiscal stimulus has gained traction within Germany over recent weeks. Specifically, the government is debating spending proposals for climate protection, which according to press reports could add up to €37bn until 2023 (1.1% of GDP).

What is expansionary fiscal policy?

Expansionary fiscal policy is a form of fiscal policy that involves decreasing taxes, increasing government expenditures or both, in order to fight recessionary pressures. A decrease in taxes means that households have more disposal income to spend.

Why is German potentially looking at adding stimulus to its economy?

Germany reported negative GDP growth for Q2 2019 of -0.1%. Another quarter of negative growth would result in the German economy being in recession.

On a positive note, the manufacturing PMI picked up to 43.6 in August, from 43.2 in July - that balance remains consistent with an industrial sector in a deep contraction, but at least things aren’t getting worse. That’s consistent with our forecast for a recession to be avoided in 3Q by the narrowest of margins.

Germany’s Q3 GDP data will be released on 14th November 2019.

Is fiscal stimulus a done deal in Germany?

No. Clearly, the macro situation was worse in 2008/09 compared to now and it is still frequently argued in Germany that a comparable fiscal stimulus was not needed now. However, if the economy continues to weaken, the probability of a more front-loaded or larger package compared to what is discussed right now becomes larger

What would a substantial stimulus package to boost short-term demand look like?

The 2008/09 package is one reference point here. The initial stimulus then announcement amounted to €62bn (€12bn in November 2008 and €50bn in January 2009) or 2.5% of GDP.

Key components were more public investment, lower income taxes and social security contributions, higher child benefits, temporarily accelerated depreciation allowances, and a car scrapping scheme. Studies suggest that the boost to GDP was between 0.7% and up to 1% in 2009; implying a fiscal multiplier of between 0.25 and 0.4.

What are the benefits of expansionary fiscal policy?

Broadly, an increase in fiscal expenditure will likely boost consumption, particularly if there are consumer tax cuts, such as a cut in the solidarity tax as being currently debated. It may be the case, particularly with the rise of populism, that other European countries also increase fiscal spending, focussing on the consumer.

Which sector will benefit the most from fiscal easing?

Eurozone domestic plays are looking more and more attractive.

Up until 2016, the domestic and international baskets P/E multiples tended to move in lock step (with the exception of the recession in early 2000's and in 2012).

But since 2016, the gap between the two baskets has widened. Despite some modest narrowing of the P/E discount recently the domestic stocks trade at a 23% discount compared to the 20 year average of 14%.

This article was issued by Kristian Camenzuli, Investment Manager at Calamatta Cuschieri at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt . The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.