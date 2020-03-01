Eurozone economic confidence improved in February, survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 103.5 in February from a revised reading of 102.6 in January, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, which also hit the region. The industrial confidence index came in at -6.1 compared with -7.0 a month ago.

On the other hand, the consumer sentiment index improved to -6.6 from -8.1 in January, in line with the estimate. Meanwhile, the services confidence indicator edged up slightly to 11.2 from 11.0.

The retail trade confidence indicator fell slightly to -0.2 from -0.1 in the prior month. The construction sentiment index dropped to 5.3 from 5.8 in January. In the meantime, consumer confidence in the US rose less than expected in February, data published by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at 130.7, up from 130.4 in January. Economists expected the index to come in at 132.6. The modest increase by the headline index came as the expectations index surged to 107.8 in February from 101.4 in January.

On the other hand, the report said that the present situation index plummeted to 165.1 in February from 173.9 in the previous month. “Despite the decline in the present situation index, consumers continue to view current conditions quite favourably,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

Finally, in Germany, shrinking exports hit the country’s economic activity in the fourth quarter of last year, data published on Tuesday by the German statistics office showed.

This confirmed that Europe’s largest economy was stagnating even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the headlines.

Gross domestic product was unchanged sequentially after growing by 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter. On a non-adjusted basis, GDP rose by 0.3 per cent year-on-year after a 1.1 per cent expansion in the third quarter. The data confirmed the flash estimate released on February 14.

“In the absence of either a significant pick-up in global trade or additional fiscal stimulus, it is hard to see the German economy leaving the slow lane any time soon,” said Carsten Brzeski, an ING Bank economist.

