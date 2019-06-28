Sentiment among eurozone manufacturers was at its lowest in almost six years in June as hopes for a speedy resolution to a series of disputes between the US and its main trading partners faded.

Survey data from the European Commission showed last week that the economic sentiment index dropped to 103.3 in June from 105.2 in May. Economists had expected the reading to fall to 104.7.

Weaker exports have had a negative impact on the eurozone economy over the past 18 months, hitting the currency bloc’s manufacturing sector particularly hard. The slowdown in exports is partly the result of deepening trade tensions and uncertainty about how much further levies will be raised, as well as a lack of clarity about when and in what manner the UK will leave the European Union.

In the meantime, UK employers’ confidence in making hiring and investment decisions increased by four points in the three months ended May compared to the previous rolling quarter, returning to positive territory at net +1, according to the latest Jobs Outlook from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

At the same time, the data showed that employer confidence in the UK economy also recovered slightly from the previous rolling quarter, rising by three points from -29 to -26. “Today’s survey shows that businesses believe in their own prospects and are ready to grow if the pall of economic uncertainty is removed,” said Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC.

Finally in the US, consumer confidence, a closely-watched proxy of the performance of the US economy, declined in June after three consecutive months of increases, as consumers saw the trade war with China as an increased risk. The Conference Board said that its consumer confidence index plummeted to 121.5 in June from a downwardly revised 131.3 in May. Economists had forecasted the index to drop to 132.0 from the 134.1 originally reported for the previous month. The June drop brought the index to its lowest level since September 2017.

“The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” Conference Board senior director Lynn Franco said in a statement.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.