The eurozone economy remained close to stagnation at the start of the fourth quarter, according to the latest flash Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) data.

A further sharp drop in manufacturing output was accompanied by one of the weakest service sector expansions in five years. The flash eurozone manufacturing PMI came in at 46.2. While this figure is a two-month high, it is well below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Meanwhile the flash services PMI rose marginally to 51.8 from 51.6. The Flash composite PMI inched up to 50.2 from 50.1 in September, perilously close to the 50 mark.

Future expectations sank to the gloomiest level since 2013 and jobs growth hit the lowest mark since 2014.

Meanwhile, UK mortgage approvals for house purchases fell to 42,310 in September from 42,527 in August, according to a survey that adds to signs that the housing market is slowing again ahead of Brexit.

Mortgage approvals declined to a six-month low in September. Meanwhile, the number of re-mortgages rose to around 32,600. Year on year, the total number of mortgages approved by the main high street banks rose by 13.5 per cent in September, while re-mortgages jumped by 23.4 per cent.

UK Finance cautioned that September 2018 “was a particularly subdued month for the mortgage market”, rendering a yearly comparison somewhat distorted.

Finally, in the United States, a report released by the Commerce Department last Thursday showed that orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped by 1.1 per cent in September as business investment declined.

Orders in a category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending dipped by 0.5 per cent, following a 0.6 per cent decline in July.

The declines underscored the troubles manufacturing is having in the face of a global slowdown and trade war uncertainty.

Many economists say growth would have been even more subdued without two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.