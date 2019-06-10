Eurozone industrial production declined at the fastest pace in four months in April, figures from Eurostat showed last week.

Industrial production fell by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in April, on the heels of a 0.4 per cent fall in March. This was in line with economists’ expectations. The latest decrease in production was the worst since last December, when it was down by 0.9 per cent.

The latest weakness was driven by a 1.7 per cent drop in durable consumer goods and further fuels worries among European Central Bank policymakers, who fear the weakness in the production sector will ripple through to other areas of the fragile eurozone economy, where the services sector has so far proved resilient in underpinning demand. Meanwhile in the US, a closely watched report released by the Labour Department showed a modest increase in consumer prices in May.

The Labour Department said that its consumer price index, or CPI, inched up by 0.1 per cent last month after a gain of 0.3 per cent in April.

The report showed, however, that there are pockets of inflation, with rents and healthcare costs rising robustly, which could buy the US central bank some time before easing monetary policy. Federal Reserve policymakers are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp decline in jobs growth in May that has led financial markets to price in at least two interest rate cuts by the end of this year.

Finally, Britain’s battered housing market stabilised in May, and a gauge of prices improved as the delay in the country’s break-up from the European Union encouraged some buyers, a survey showed last Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) house price index, which measures the difference between members reporting price rises and price falls, improved to -10 in May from -22 in April. This was its highest reading since October and was stronger than economists’ forecasts of -21.

However, RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn warned that “much of the anecdotal insight provided by respondents is still quite cautious, reflecting concerns about both the underlying political and economic climate”.

