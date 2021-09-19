Eurozone industrial production increased in July after falling for two straight months.

Industrial output grew 1.5 per cent on a monthly basis, much better than the 0.6 per cent forecasted growth, reversing a 0.1 per cent fall in June and 1.1 per cent decrease in May. All components of production except energy logged a monthly growth in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth slowed to 7.7 per cent in July from 10.1 per cent in June. Production in the EU27 grew 1.4 per cent on monthly basis in July, taking the annual growth to 8.3 per cent.

The US Labour Department reported that its consumer price index rose by 0.3 per cent in August, lower than 0.4 per cent expected and after climbing by 0.5 per cent in July.

This consumer price growth was partly due to another sharp increase in energy prices, which spiked by two per cent in August after jumping by 1.6 per cent in July. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by just 0.1 per cent in August, lower than the 0.3 per cent increase expected, and after rising by 0.3 per cent in July.

Retail sales in the eurozone grew only 2.5 per cent on a yearly basis. - Bank of Valletta

Higher prices for household operations and accommodation contributed to the uptick in core prices, which reflected the smallest increase since February.

The report also showed a slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth, which dipped to 5.3 per cent in August from 5.4 per cent in July. The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to four per cent in August from 4.3 per cent in the previous month.

Price increases due to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated until the pressing supply/demand imbalances are only gradually resolved.

China’s August retail sales grew at a much weaker pace, as the outbreak of Delta variant weighed on consumption, and industrial production growth softened amid supply chain bottlenecks and higher raw material cost.

Retail sales grew only 2.5 per cent on a yearly basis, which was much weaker than July’s 8.5 per cent growth and the expected rate of seven per cent.

Industrial production grew moderately by 5.3 per cent year-on-year in August, slower than the 6.4 per cent increase seen in July and the forecasted of 5.8 per cent.

During the January to August period, fixed asset investment increased by 8.9 per cent, slightly lower than the nine per cent expected after rising 10.3 per cent in the January to July period.

In the first eight months of 2021, property investment grew 10.9 per cent from the last year. It is expected that any near-term virus-linked disruptions should prove temporary.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.