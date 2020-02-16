Eurozone industrial production plummeted in December, according to estimates by European statistics office Eurostat.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 2.1 per cent month-on-month in December from no change the prior month. The December decline is the steepest in four years. Economists were expecting industrial output to fall by 1.6 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by 4.1 per cent, a further decline from the prior month’s fall of 1.7 per cent. Consensus expectations were for the industrial output to fall by 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

The average industrial production for the whole of 2019 declined by 1.7 per cent year-on-year. The deep slump at the end of last year highlights the scale of the challenge the sector will face in 2020.

Meanwhile, the British economy stagnated in the last three months of 2019 amid political uncertainty over Brexit and the snap general election.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that GDP stalled in the three months to December, as consumer spending plummeted over the Christmas shopping period and manufacturing output slumped in the run-up to the general election.

The rate of growth slowed from 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, against a backdrop of paralysis in the British parliament before the snap election. Economists and the Bank of England had forecast zero growth in the fourth quarter.

Finally, in the US, underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserve’s assumption that inflation would gradually rise towards its two per cent target.

The Labour Department said on Thursday that its consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose by 0.2 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in December. Inflation in January was underpinned by increases in the prices of airline tickets, healthcare, recreation and education. Compared to the year-ago month, core consumer prices in January were up by 2.3 per cent.

The Federal Reserve last year cut its benchmark interest rate three times to the current historically low range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent. The cuts were partly meant to protect a record-breaking economic expansion from the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.