The eurozone annual inflation rate fell to 10 per cent in November compared to 10.6 per cent the month before, the first fall in 17 months, the EU statistics agency said Wednesday.

Boosted by soaring energy and food bills triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, the rate of price increases had hit a new historic record every month since November 21.

According to Eurostat, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (34.9%, compared with 41.5% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.6%, compared with 13.1% in October), non-energy industrial goods (6.1%, stable compared with October) and services (4.2%, compared with 4.3% in October).

Malta registered an estimated 7.2%, down from 7.4% in October and compared to 2.4% in November of 2021.