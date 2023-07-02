European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that inflation is still too high, so it is premature for the central bank to declare victory over rising consumer prices.

Inflation in the countries that share the euro currency has entered a phase that could persist for months, Lagarde said, emphasising the prolonged fight against price growth that must diminish demand and force firms to curtail prices.

Most central banks around the world have been raising interest rates aggressively, and while the full impact of this monetary tightening has not yet filtered through to the different economies, policymakers are trying to determine if they are in control of the inflation problem.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence rose to the highest level since the start of 2022 amid increased optimism about the labour market and a growing economy.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index came in at 109.7 in June, up from a reading of 102.5 in May, according to a report published on Tuesday. The survey continued to show that consumers had a far more positive outlook about the present situation than about the coming months.

The board’s expectations index – a measure of consumers’ expectation for their income six months down the line, business and labour conditions – climbed to 79.3 in June from 71.5 in May. A reading under 80 often signals a recession over the next 12 months. The Conference Board noted that this reading was below 80 every month but one since February of 2022, even though the last reading came very close to reversing this trend.

Finally, in the UK, shop price inflation is easing according to the country’s biggest retailers ahead of an important meeting with MPs on Tuesday over the rocketing cost of groceries. They warned, however, that food prices have continued rising at near-record rates.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said prices in supermarkets and retail chains soared by 8.4 per cent in June compared with June of last year, down from May’s nine per cent annual

increase, which was the highest rate since the BRC’s data series began in 2005. The news comes ahead of UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s meeting with regulatory authorities to evaluate what can be done about the soaring bills that customers are facing.

