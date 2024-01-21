Inflation in the eurozone picked up in December after slowing for seven consecutive months. However, core inflation, that excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, continued to decline.

Headline inflation in the 20 countries that share the euro currency leapt to 2.9 per cent in December, higher than previous month’s reading of 2.4 per cent, data released by Eurostat showed. Economists were expecting annual inflation to come in at three per cent. On the other hand, core inflation cooled to 3.4 per cent from 3.6 per cent the prior month. Given the base effects from the energy market, an overall rise was expected.

“The key question in the near term is whether inflation in January and February will be soft enough to persuade the ECB to cut interest rates in March, when the central bank almost certainly will reduce its inflation and growth forecasts further,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, in the US, industrial production increased slightly in December, as output in the manufacturing sector remained sluggish, bringing a weak 2023 to an end.

A report published by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed that industrial production in the world’s largest economy rose by 0.1 per cent in December compared to the prior month, beating the economist expectations of a 0.1 per cent decline, and compared with downwardly-revised flat production growth in November. Manufacturing, which is responsible for 10.3 per cent of the economy, continues to be hampered by high interest rates as the Fed tries to bring inflation under control.

Finally, China’s economy rebounded from nearly three years of slowdown induced by strict pandemic control measures, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

During the last quarter of the year, China’s GDP grew at an annual pace of 5.2 per cent, higher than the 4.9 per cent increase registered in the third quarter but shy of economists’ forecast of 5.3 per cent. The acceleration in the fourth-quarter growth is mostly attributed to the low base of comparison as economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2022 was still being disrupted by stringent COVID-19 controls.

Despite lifting all restrictions related to the pandemic, the property-sector collapse and weak consumer confidence have taken a toll on the economy which is reflected in the relatively low growth rate.

