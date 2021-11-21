Eurozone inflation rose to 4.1 per cent in October from 3.4 per cent in September, broadly in line with the estimate published on October 29. This is the highest rate since July 2008. Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation advanced to two per cent from 1.9 per cent the previous month.

The highest contribution to the annual increase came from energy, followed by services and non-energy industrial goods. Energy prices registered a sharp annual growth of 23.7 per cent. Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices rose 1.9 per cent. At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices grew two per cent and services cost advanced 2.1 per cent. On a monthly basis, the harmonised consumer price index climbed 0.8 per cent, as estimated in October

On Tuesday, the US Labour Department reported that US import prices increased more than expected by 1.2 per cent in October after rising by 0.4 per cent in September. The stronger-than-expected import price growth came as prices for fuel imports shot up by 8.6 per cent in October after rising by 3.9 per cent in September. Excluding prices for fuel imports, import prices rose by 0.4 per cent in October after inching up by 0.1 per cent in September.

UK inflation accelerated more than expected to a decade high in October - Bank of Valletta

It was also reported that export pri­ces firmed up by 1.5 per cent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent in September. Export prices were expected to advance by 0.9 per cent compared to the 0.1 per cent uptick originally reported for the previous month. Compared to the same month a year ago, import prices in October were up by 10.7 per cent, while export prices were up by 18 per cent.

UK inflation accelerated more than expected to a decade high in October, adding pressure on the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy soon. Consumer price inflation advanced to 4.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent in September, the highest rate since November 2011. This rise was above the economists’ forecast of 3.9 per cent and over twice the central bank’s two per cent target.

The central bank projected inflation to peak at around five per cent in April 2022 but to fall back materially from the second half of 2022. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 1.1 per cent versus September’s 0.3 per cent rise. Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, rose to 3.4 per cent in October from 2.9 per cent in September.

