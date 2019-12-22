Manufacturing activity in the eurozone continued to fall in December as it has done in almost every month this year, according to a closely-watched survey, leaving overall private sector activity nearly stagnant.

The IHS Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) contracted to 45.9 in December, from 46.9 in the prior month. As a result, the composite PMI – a combined gauge of both manufacturing and services – remained unchanged at 50.6. A PMI reading of below 50 indicates that the majority of companies surveyed reported lower activity.

“Manufacturing continues to weigh heavily on private sector output, with faster decreases in factory production and employment in December,” said Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit.

Meanwhile, US housing starts increased more than expected in November and applications for permits for future home construction surged to a 12-and-a-half-year high as lower mortgage interest rates continued to support the housing market and underpin the broader economy.

Housing starts rose by 3.2 per cent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.365 million units in November, with single-family construction scaling to a 10-month high and activity in the volatile multifamily sector increasing for a second month in a row, the Commerce Department said.

The housing market is regaining momentum after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year, pushing down mortgage rates from last year’s multi-year highs. A recent survey showed that confidence among homebuilders jumped in December to the highest level since June 1999.

Finally, German business confidence improved in December, survey data from Ifo Institute showed on Wednesday. The business confidence index rose to 96.3 in December. Economists had predicted the index to advance to 95.5 from November’s initially estimated 95.0.

The assessment of the current situation improved to 98.8 from an upwardly revised 98.0 in November, while expectations also rose to 93.8 points in December from 92.3 points in November, the institute said. Economists had forecast figures of 98.0 and 93.0 points, respectively.

“The German economy is heading into the New Year with more confidence,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

