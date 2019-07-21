European Central Bank president Mario Draghi recently stressed the need for significant stimulus for the eurozone, as the ECB assessed that the bloc’s economic outlook was worsening.

Draghi said growth is set to slow in the second and third quarters, mainly due to global trade tensions, and that the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside. The slow rotation of the Chinese economy and worries regarding a no-deal or hard Brexit are other factors hurting the outlook.

At its recent meeting, the ECB left its interest rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance to signal that it will be easing policy, and that policymakers are planning a comprehensive stimulus package.

During last week’s meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. This rate cut seems to a be pre-emptive measure to ensure that the longest US economic expansion on record continues.

US economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 2.1 per cent from 3.1 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that “weak global growth, trade policy uncertainty and muted inflation” had prompted the major shift in policy.

“He warned that global growth had been “disappointing”. Powell insisted the cut was to “insure against downside risks” and only represents a “mid-cycle adjustment to policy”.

In less than a year the Fed’s policymakers have made a complete U-turn, shifting from raising rates on a quarterly basis to the first cut since borrowing costs hit a record low of 0.25 per cent December in 2008.

Following its latest meeting, the Bank of England maintained a cautious stance, refrained from shifting to an easing bias, and unanimously voted to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75 per cent.

The BOE acknowledged the downside risks due to a weaker global environment and increased chance of a no-deal Brexit. It indicated that the path for monetary policy will ultimately be decided by political developments in the coming months, on which there is little clarity at present.

Setting out its expectations of a ‘no deal’ scenario for the first time, the BOE said it expects that the pound would likely fall, inflation rise and growth slow.

The BOE reported that it is less confident than usual about the outlook for the economy because of Brexit, and offered little new insight into the impact of no deal.

It lowered its forecast for economic growth this year, and sees slower export growth and weak business investment persisting into 2020.

The BOE expects GDP to be flat in the second quarter of 2019, slightly weaker than anticipated in May, after growing by 0.5 per cent in 2019 Q1.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.