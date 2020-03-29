As the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic intensifies, the flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the eurozone plummeted in March to a reading of 31.4 from 51.6 in February. This is a record low since the data series began in July 1998. The PMI reading was below the forecast of 38.8.

Given its consumer-oriented industries, such as travel, tourism and restaurants, the services component of the PMI was hit particularly hard, plunging to 28.4 from 52.6 in February. Any PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction.

“The March PMI is indicative of GDP slumping at a quarterly rate of around two per cent and clearly there’s scope for the downturn to intensify further as even more draconian policies to deal with the virus are potentially implemented in coming months,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

In the meantime, much-awaited figures from the US Department of Labour show that a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits as a result of the virus crisis.

The number of Americans who filed for benefits last week hit the 3.3 million mark, according to the weekly report released on Thursday. This figure is quadruple the previous record and dwarfed the previous week’s 282,000.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs, which is set to accelerate as the US economy sinks into a recession.

Finally, in the UK, consumer price inflation eased marginally in February, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose by 1.7 per cent from last year after gaining 1.8 per cent in January. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also rose to 1.7 per cent from 1.6 per cent in January. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices registered a 0.4 per cent increase.

Another ONS report showed that output prices rose by only 0.4 per cent annually in February, which was the lowest rate since July 2016.

Economists had forecast prices to climb by 0.9 per cent after rising by one per cent in January. Nonetheless, the annual rate has remained positive for 44 consecutive months.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.