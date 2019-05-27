Retail sales across the eurozone fell for the second consecutive month in May, amid fresh signs that the currency bloc’s economy slowed in the second quarter.

The European Union statistics agency reported last Thursday that retail sales slid 0.3 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.1 per cent decline in April. Sales were forecast to grow by three per cent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.3 per cent in May from 1.8 per cent the prior month. This was the slowest growth seen so far this year. Annual growth in sales was forecast to moderate to 1.6 per cent.

The European Central Bank has said that fresh stimulus may be needed if there are signs that the manufacturing slowdown is spreading to other parts of the economy.

In the meantime, growth in the key US services sector cooled more than expected in June to its lowest level in nearly two years, adding to the series of weak data that have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as early as this month.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday said that its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.1 in June from 56.9 in May, hitting its lowest level since an identical reading in July of 2017. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in service sector activity, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 55.9.

The weakness in the services sector comes after the ISM earlier last week reported that a gauge of US manufacturing activity weakened to its lowest level since October 2016.

Finally, UK car sales declined for the fourth straight month in June amid uncertainty over new rules and the removal of incentives for low-emission vehicles dampening demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Car sales decreased by 4.9 per cent year-on-year in June as demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles declined for the first time in more than two years.

Petrol and battery-powered electric car registrations rose by three per cent and 61.7 per cent respectively. At the same time, sales of diesel vehicles saw a 20.5 per cent decline. Compared to the same month last year, car sales slipped by 3.4 per cent.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.