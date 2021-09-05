The unemployment rate in the eurozone fell in July as economies reopened from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, figures published by European statistics office Eurostat showed last week.

The unemployment rate in the currency union fell to 7.6 per cent in July, as expected, from 7.8 per cent in June. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 8.4 per cent. The number of people out of work decreased by 350,000 in July from June. On a yearly basis, the number of people out of work fell by 1.336 million. In the EU, the unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in July, down from 7.1 per cent in June and from 7.6 per cent in July 2020.

Meanwhile, activity in the US manufacturing sector slowed in August as strong demand for goods met with persistent capacity constraints and material shortages that choked output growth. The final reading of the US Manufacturing Business Activity Purchasing Managers’ Index for August came in at 61.1, data from IHS Markit showed. This is down from 63.4 registered in July, which was a record high, and marginally below the preliminary estimate of 61.2. The reading broadly matched estimates from economists.

“Not only were firms facing difficulties trying to clear outstanding work, they also faced further hikes in supplier costs,” Sian Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

Finally, average house prices rose by almost £5,000 in August as the property market continued to boom after the partial end to the government’s stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland. The Nationwide building society said the cost of the average home increased by £4,628 to £248,857, a monthly rise of 2.1 per cent – the second highest jump in 15 years. Despite expectations that house-price inflation would cool after the threshold for paying stamp duty was lowered from £500,000 to £250,000 in July, year-on-year property inflation rose to 11 per cent in August, up from 10.5 per cent the previous month.

Nationwide put the strength of the market in August down to a lack of properties for sale, and buyers of homes worth less than £250,000 seeking to complete purchases before the stamp duty threshold reverts to its pre-crisis level of £125,000 in October.

This report was compiled by BOV for general information purposes only.