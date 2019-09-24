Economic indicators have always been an important reference for investors’ in gauging the progression of an economy’s health. Now more than ever, given the sluggish data in Europe, investors’ are giving more weighting to the said economic indicators in their investment decisions.

A very practical example was Monday's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) - an index that encapsulates market conditions, as observed by purchasing managers of the prevailing economic direction in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Data released Monday showed that Eurozone PMI’s were weaker than expected, leading to a drop in the major European indices and a further decline in yields.

In fact, Eurozone manufacturing PMIs slumped to 45.6 in September 2019 from 47 in the previous month. Given that a reading hovering below 50 represents a contraction rather than an expansion, this undoubtedly gives rise to further concerns within the Eurozone.

This might leave Quantitative Easing (QE) sceptics calling for the need of policies that may prove to be more effective than the recently implemented programme of QE to instigate economic growth.

Indeed, following the economic data announcement, market illustrates such as chief business economist for HIS Markit, Chris Williamson, stated that “the manufacturing numbers are simply awful”, blaming the uncertainty around the trade war, the outlook for the automotive industry, and Brexit to be paralysing the order books.

Looking at Germany, investors’ are now more concerned on Europe’s largest economy which continued to show weakness in data, with the manufacturing sector dramatically deepening in September, dragging its economic activity to the lowest levels over the past decade.

As a matter of fact, the manufacturing PMI fell to 41.4 in September, from 43.5 in the previous month, instilling further concerns that the German economy might not experience any growth before the end of 2019.

Such data casts fresh doubts over the health of the economy, possibly on the brink of heading into a recessionary period, which may ultimately also weigh on other European economies.

A possible fiscal stimulus on the table?

The reported drop in the prevailing performance of the manufacturing sector shows that more needs to be done than the recently announced new stimulus by the European Central Bank.

Many economists continue to push forward the idea that joint fiscal measures should take place. Many believe that should governments with fiscal space, such as Germany, opt-out from employing measures to instil economic growth, the ECB’s efforts may indeed all be in vain.

As a result, we strongly believe that at this juncture Europe needs more than the sole ammunition of monetary stimulus. Although many economies in Europe might be capped at the agreed budgetary levels, the European Commission may need to do its part to re-negotiate accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article was issued by Christopher Cutajar, Credit Analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, https://cc.com.mt/ . The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.