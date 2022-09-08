European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday urged the European Commission to urgently address energy resilience and autonomy.

Welcoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament ahead of SOTEU 2022 - this year’s state of the union address, scheduled to take place on September 14, Metsola said that the union’s electricity market had to be reformed and climate goals upheld.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen proposed a series of measures to control the skyrocketing energy prices in Europe and punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a price cap on Russian gas.

EU countries are scrambling to face up to a challenging winter ahead, with European consumers facing eye-watering heating bills with natural gas and electricity prices hovering at record levels.

A week ago, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a complete shutdown of the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, increasing fears of hard months ahead for European households.