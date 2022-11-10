A debate on euthanasia pledged in the Labour Party's electoral manifesto, must lead to an eventual decision, the prime minister has told a TV programme.

Robert Abela's comments were read out on Wednesday evening on Popolin, a TVM discussion programme.

The programme sent questions to all members of parliament asking for their position on euthanasia.

“A discussion on euthanasia is a prelude to a decision that must be taken, it will not just be a discussion that goes nowhere,” Abela said, making the point that the manifesto pledge to introduce euthanasia must lead somewhere.

He did not indicate what his personal position is. The Labour MPs quoted what is said in the electoral programme.

Pledge 654 of the PL’s 2022 electoral manifesto says that while a Labour government will continue to invest in the best palliative care possible “the time has come for the country to have a mature discussion on the introduction of voluntary euthanasia for people with a terminal illness”.

Popolin sent questions to all MPs. The PL MPs responded individually while PN whip Robert Cutajar replied on behalf of the PN parliamentary group, a move which could indicate that a free vote would not be given to PN MPs if and when a vote is taken in parliament.

“The PN works for the health of all persons from conception to death, with a strong emphasis on quality of life. Therefore, the party’s position is against euthanasia,” Cutajar said.

Popolin presenter Quinton Scerri noted that on the basis of comments some months ago, President George Vella would not sign a euthanasia bill.

“If it comes to abortion or euthanasia, I will resign,” Vella had said in a radio interview.

No president has ever resigned, but Vella earlier this year avoided signing a bill amending the IVF law. It was instead signed by an acting president while Vella was abroad.

A 2021 study showed that the majority of Maltese were in favour of introducing euthanasia. The poll by statistician Vincent Marmara asked respondents “If a person is terminally ill and suffering, should doctors help him/her to legally end his/her life”?

Results showed 52 per cent of respondents agreed with euthanasia, 26.7 per cent disagreed, and 20 per cent were still undecided.