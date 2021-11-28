Rewind back to 2013 and try to have a chat with someone about electric cars. The chances were that you would end up talking to yourself. Way back in October of that year, I was offered the opportunity to spend a few months driving an electric car. Little did I imagine that here I am eight years later talking about this rather long experience with over 75,000 kms travelled locally.

I will point out that the respective vehicle is now practically obsolete when it comes to technology as things have evolved quite a margin these past three years. The initial vehicles had a very limited range, even though with a bit of travel management it was sufficient for a day trip to Gozo and back without the need for a charge. Charging facilities at the time were already installed around Malta and Gozo which provided an adequate platform for the relatively small community of EV explorers.

But a lot has changed. Batteries have become smaller, range has increased and we now have the facility for fast charging. But the original concept is still there.

In those pioneering days introducing electric cars to the public was quite a challenge not just from a sales perspective but also from a safety issue. Many were those that felt somewhat unsafe driving around with some 400 volts on board. Was this a myth, lack of information or a total misconception?

Things like: Can I drive around when it rains, do I have to wear rubber shoes? These were questions asked at the time, but they are still being asked today. Just a few days ago during a storm, a driver on the outside lane was frantically waving at me - eventually I realised that he was warning me of being possibly electrocuted.

With all these myths, can EVs be considered safe? The National Car Assessment Program better known as NCAP has for decades been testing out all production cars that make it on our roads. They have now embarked on testing out EV with the same stringent requirements imposed on all existing vehicles from a safety aspect.

All EVs tested have attained very good results, clearly illustrating that EVs are not inferior in safety features when it comes to structure resistance in crashes – in fact, they tend to get a better grade.

Definitely time is of utmost importance in creating more friendly information to the general public – one has to take into account the ever-increasing social media community both locally and abroad who constantly share experiences. Yet the authorities have to address this issue of information more holistically. More time, energy and resources are needed to deliver a better and wider message about the safety factors on these electric vehicles.

For quite some time car manufactures were somewhat reluctant to illustrate their models but that does not reflect the development that has been achieved, from revised power units and different battery configuration to smaller batteries with a larger range. However there still was the idea of everyone working on their own, creating their own identity which was costly and prolonged.

Now things have changed dramatically with various EV manufacturers teaming up to speed up development and lower R&D costs. This is creating a massive wave of development across the board.

But what do I look for when buying an EV? For sure the budget is important. As a country we have government grants which are quite supportive, as well as the possibility that markets will realign in the next three years and prices will be even more competitive. Vehicles will be mass produced according to upcoming demand.

Reverting back to safety, maybe one point we do have to mention is if one has to the facility to charge a EV in a garage. Here the vehicle can be charged through a domestic 13amp plug or else through a specially fitted box or charger. These home chargers come with an array of functions and one has to be careful and get qualified help to have these installed. Even if using a normal 13amp plug, get this certified by a qualified electrician so as to make sure a flawless charging session is undertaken in a safe manner.

The growing network of charging pillars around the island will boost up the charging grid. One has to appreciate that a charging pillar is a tool to be used and not a free parking spot. This should be utilised diligently and keeping in mind that other EV users might need to use that location.

As a council we have invested a lot in training and we are constantly working with the Civil Protection Department and the Mater Dei emergency Unit who both are represented on the council, to speed up the learning curve in the case of encountering such incidents. It is a new scenario which has to be dealt with adequate attention and professionalism, which are the main qualities of both entities.

As a council we have suggested to the authorities that EV number plates are identifiable. This would also help emergency units to identify them better – as the response to accidents involving EVs would be different than that for traditional cars.

The Malta Road Safety Council will continue to address such issues with one objective: making our roads safer.

Pierre P. Vella is Executive Chairman, Malta Road Safety Council