Adequate funding, incentives and financing facilities will greatly support all those who are already considering investing in EV infrastructures. However, ensuring that investment is being made in top quality infrastructure will be pivotal in boosting Malta’s environmental targets in this respect.

This was the main context within which EVPoint was set up as a specialised company in electric vehicle charging solutions for homes, businesses and fleet operators.

EVPoint last year was also appointed partner in Malta by Kempower, a Finnish EV fast charging technology provider that focuses on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine.

This partnership was announced ahead of a number of projects by EVPoint that are going to kick off in the coming weeks with the full support of Kempower.

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company’s product development and production are based in Finland, with most materials and components sourced locally. Its modular and scalable satellite charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for its customers around the world.

“When it comes to DC charging equipment which is more specialised, we are proud of this important representation agreement with Kempower, which positions EVPoint as a serious player in this growing sector. Being official representative of Kempower in Malta not only reinforces EVPoint’s committed approach to play an active role in the country’s gradual e-mobility transition but also reflects the company’s resolve to invest in the best industry brands,” said EVPoint.

Tommi Liuska, Chief Sales Officer of Kempower, said, “We are happy to partner with EVPoint to deliver Kempower's DC fast charging solutions to Malta and excited to bring reliable and user-friendly charging solutions to Maltese EV drivers as we help drive the electrification of transportation forward in the country.”

EVPoint is mostly geared to support business owners wishing to equip their premises with charging equipment for their fleets of company cars and also their employees’ vehicles. Tailor-made solutions interest various businesses ranging from hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, gyms, public parking facilities, fuel stations and fleet operations.

EV Point’s solution is further augmented by its e-mobility software platform which provides a centralized remote management system for real-time monitoring and controlling multiple charging stations.