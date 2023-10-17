Jonny Evans feared his career was over due to lingering injuries before joining Manchester United for a second time, the Northern Irishman revealed on Monday.

The 35-year-old made a surprise return to Old Trafford in July after his contract with relegated Leicester expired.

Evans’ injury problems played a part in the Foxes losing their Premier League status as he was restricted to just 14 club appearances last season due to a persistent calf problem.

“I went through a stage last year where I started thinking maybe it is coming to an end,” Evans said as he prepared to captain Northern Ireland in Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia.

“There’s no doubt I did have those thoughts. At the time I couldn’t get over injuries and every time I came back I was breaking down.”

