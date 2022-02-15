Guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the National Basketball Association, almost three years after being banned for violating the league’s anti-drug programme.

The 32-year-old American became eligible for reinstatement last year and was officially reinstated on Monday which means he can now start negotiating with teams.

Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19, averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. In 594 career games, he has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta