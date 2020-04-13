Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo will address the nation on social media on Monday evening, as international pressure mounts on Malta following its decision to refuse to rescue any migrants at sea.

Bartolo will speak in a video to be broadcast live on Facebook later this evening. Times of Malta will include a stream of Bartolo’s address here when it happens.

Malta and Italy both said last week that their ports were no longer safe and could not welcome any NGO rescue vessels or come to the aid of migrants in distress at sea. Both countries cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the decision.

Libya has also declared its ports unsafe due to heavy shelling in its capital Tripoli, and said migrants who depart from there will not be allowed back in.

The European Commission has yet to make a statement about the ongoing crisis.

Malta’s government has accused NGOs which operate migrant sea rescues of “facilitating human trafficking”. NGOs have in turn accused the Maltese government of being willing to allow innocent people to die at sea.

Tensions between both sides flared this weekend after a German NGO, Sea-Watch, alleged that a migrant boat had capsized and its passengers presumed dead. Bartolo had replied by saying the vessel in question was an abandoned dinghy with nobody aboard.

EU border agency Frontex said on Monday that it appeared the vessel in question was a leftover from a previous migrant sea crossing and that there was no sign that people had been aboard it.

A separate boat carrying migrants was rescued by a Spanish NGO on Monday afternoon.