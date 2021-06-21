Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo discussed business opportunities and the fight against money laundering during an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.

In a statement, Bartolo said he had held bilateral talks with his counterpart Badr Al Busaidi.



Talks between the two ministers focused on potential cooperation mostly linked to aquaculture; the pharmaceutical industry, both in terms of regulation as well as quality control; and tourism.



They also agreed to cooperate in the fields of education; with an emphasis on applied learning and vocational education; and in the field of financial services, on which they aim to work together to strengthen the fight against money laundering.



Both sides are expected to conclude bilateral agreements on double taxation, mutual investment and transport and air services.



During the bilateral meeting, the ministers also discussed foreign policy matters linked to neutrality.



In this context, the two sides agreed to support each other in international fora.



The ministers also noted developments in the Gulf region and in Libya, and hoped that these would translate into lasting peace and prosperity.



During his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Minister Bartolo also met the Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Oman Investment Authority.