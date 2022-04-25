Malta’s youngest-ever parliamentarian has published a breakdown of her election spending, becoming the first politician from the country's two major parties to publicly detail her expenses.

“As someone who campaigned for transparency in politics, I’m posting my expenses for public scrutiny as promised,” the Nationalist Party MP posted on Facebook on Monday.

She also called for more transparency in politics.

The 18-year-old university student said she spent a total of €506.40 on her 40-day electoral campaign. Borg Bonello spent more than half of her campaign budget on Facebook adverts (€256.40) and €200 on business cards.

A further €50 went towards stationery.

The young MP also says she set up a pop-up office and distributed some branded pens thanks to the €100 donation, which she did not include in her expenses.

Borg Bonello was one of 12 women who had been elected to parliament thanks to the gender quota mechanism, which was introduced for the first time during the 2022 general elections.

Electoral candidates are legally permitted to spend up to €20,000 in their quest to enter parliament and must submit a declaration of their expenses to the Electoral Commission within 31 days of the election result being published.

Those declarations are not published online.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola and the green party, ADPD, have both published their total spending on the 2022 general election campaign. But candidates for Malta’s two major political forces, the Labour and Nationalist parties, have not.