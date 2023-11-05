Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala is surprised by the budding chemistry up front in the German champions’ forward line, after his side won 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“I expected high (standards) but not as high as he’s delivered so far,” Musiala told reporters after the win.

“It’s even easier to play with him than I thought.”

Kane scored three in the dominant display and now has 15 goals in 10 matches for Bayern since moving from Tottenham in the summer, while also chalking up five assists in that time.

Musiala said: “I feel very comfortable with Harry, he plays amazing passes.”

“I can run in behind and he’ll find me.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com