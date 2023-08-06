Remco Evenepoel will defend his men’s cycling world road race title in Scotland on Sunday on a course that culminates on the streets of Glasgow and which should suit the Belgian showman.

An A-list of contenders includes fellow Belgian Wout van Aert, his great Dutch rival Mathieu van der Poel and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

The course is epic not only in its sheer length at 271km, but also because there are 480 corners in the final part of the race, which suits Evenepoel’s strengths.

Urban courses tend to favour smaller men who can better negotiate high-speed cornering, gaining up to one second advantage per corner.

