Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana, outpacing general classification rival Jonas Vingegaard in a display of strength in a two-man sprint finish on Monday which also earned him the red jersey.

The Belgian Soudal-QuickStep rider fell after crossing the finish line, colliding with a spectator amid a throng of people and continued his celebrations with a bleeding forehead.

The crash continued a run of bad luck at the start of this year’s race which began with a thunderstorm before the opening stage, a team time trial that finished in near darkness.

