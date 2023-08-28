Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana, outpacing general classification rival Jonas Vingegaard in a display of strength in a two-man sprint finish on Monday which also earned him the red jersey.

The Belgian Soudal-QuickStep rider fell after crossing the finish line, colliding with a spectator amid a throng of people and continued his celebrations with a bleeding forehead.

The crash continued a run of bad luck at the start of this year’s race which began with a thunderstorm before the opening stage, a team time trial that finished in near darkness.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.