The Giro d’Italia lost six more cyclists, four of them from former race leader Remco Evenepoel’s team, on Wednesday owing to positive Covid tests taking the total of withdrawals due to the virus to 15 since the race began on May 6.

Race favourite Evenepoel had withdrawn late on Sunday due to a positive test and despite the race organisers implementing stricter rules on Monday Covid continues to affect the peloton.

“Soudal Quick-Step is disappointed to announce that four more riders from its Giro d’Italia squad have tested positive for Covid-19 and will leave the race,” read a team statement.

“Following the positive test of Remco Evenepoel on Sunday, a further round of tests were made on the riders and staff that remained in Italy, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Matteo Cattaneo unfortunately unable to continue.”

