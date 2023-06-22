The Education Ministry’s Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability has launched a series of courses for the coming academic year.

During the last academic year over 8,500 adults followed the directorate’s courses. For the 2023-24 academic year the Lifelong Learning Unit at the directorate will offer over 400 courses in 77 subjects, including vocational subjects.

The courses include:

• Essential Skills, which are introductory courses that help improve basic skills in reading, writing, maths and computer skills;

• Language Learning in 11 different languages, offered at MQF level 1 and 2, SEC and A Level;

• Improving Education and Career Prospects. These courses are intended to boost career prospects, and include academic as well as vocational learning;

• Healthy Living courses intended to help participants make healthy life choices;

• Creative Expression. Over 20 craft courses designed to enable participants to showcase their creative skills.

The courses marked MQF (Malta Qualifications Framework) are accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority.

The courses will be held at the five Lifelong Learning Centres, in 27 local councils and 17 non-governmental organisations. The Lifelong Learning Centres are located at Msida, at Blata l-Bajda (St Ignatius College), Mrieħel (St Theresa College), Mosta (Maria Regina College), and in Victoria, Gozo (Rabat Secondary School.

The applications for the courses, which start in October 2023 and run until January 2024 or May 2024, will open on Wednesday, July 12 and close on Thursday, August 10.

The prospectus for the courses and applications are available online at this link.

For further information call the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability on freephone 153, e-mail lifelonglearning@gov.mt, visit your local councils, or visit servizz.gov.mt.