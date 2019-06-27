My Good Friend Steve, a theatrical comedy piece by One Punch Productions, is being performed today and tomorrow at 9pm at the University of Malta Msida Campus.

Jake is in love with Naomi, his best childhood friend but has never found the courage to tell her and so keeps living in the friends zone, watching Naomi go from one disastrous date to another. All that changes one fateful night when he meets Steve.

Steve is having problems with his wife who claims that he’d rather spend time with his friends than with her. Steve crashes at Jake’s place when his wife kicks him out, which is a little problem for Jake, seeing how Steve also happens to be the grim reaper.

The play in English, rated for a 16+ audience, is part of this year’s Evenings on Campus. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt