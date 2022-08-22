Visitors are invited to enjoy the dark skies above Gozo, and learn more about the historic 17th-century knights-era watchtower at Ta’ Sopu. The free evening event will provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to see inside this fully restored heritage site on the evening of Sunday, August 28 from 8 till 11pm.

The area surrounding the tower is also one of the least light-polluted areas in the Maltese Islands, so apart from exploring the historic watchtower, visitors hopefully will be able to enjoy star-filled dark skies.

At 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30pm, there will also be short talks in English about Maltese bats, by a local researcher currently collecting data on bat species and their numbers on Gozo.

The watchtower, which is located on the outskirts of the village of Nadur, stands within a remote setting, surrounded by pristine garrigue habitat. It overlooks the formidable Mistra Rocks and offers panoramic roof-top views over the rugged coastline and clear blue waters of the North-eastern coast of Gozo.

Ta’ Sopu Tower (also known as La Torre Nuova, Isopu, Nadur or San Blas Tower) was built in 1667 during the reign of Grandmaster Nicholas Cotoner and has a distinction no other can claim – its guns opened fire on the French invasion fleet on June 10, 1798! Restoration works on this Gozitan coastal watchtower were completed back in 2006, and carried out by Din l-Art Ħelwa, Malta’s National Trust, in partnership with Nadur Local Council, who now look after the building.

Make sure you bring a torch, preferably with a red light setting, or a fully charged mobile with a torch function, and plenty of drinking water. Wearing sturdy footwear with a good grip is suggested. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information or event queries, please contact Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex on +356 21225952/21220358 or by sending an e-mail to info@dinlarthelwa.org.